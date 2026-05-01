2 teens sentenced to decades in prison for killing 15-year-old, hiding body

CHARLOTTE — Two teens were sentenced to prison on Thursday after killing a 15-year-old and hiding his body.

Isaac Grier and Samir Metoyer pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and several other charges.

Both were sentenced to 16 to 20 years in prison.

They were 14 years old when they shot and killed 15-year-old Anthony Smith in September 2024 along Silverleaf Road in south Charlotte, prosecutors said. The two hid Smith’s body in a concrete structure in a wooded area, then talked about it on social media.

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