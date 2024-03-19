Trending

1 dead, 2 wounded after shooting at Phoenix apartment complex

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
crime tape

Shooting: One man was fatally shot and two other persons were wounded at a Phoenix apartment complex on Monday. (Lpettet/iStock)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

PHOENIX — One man was killed and two other persons were wounded after a shooting at a Phoenix apartment complex on Monday, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

Police responded to a call of a shooting near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road at about 2:15 p.m. MST, The Arizona Republic reported. Officers arriving at the Villas De Azul apartment complex discovered three gunshot victims, according to the newspaper.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, KTVK-TV reported. The other two victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Their conditions were unknown, according to the television station.

It is unclear what led to the shooting, KNXV-TV reported.

According to Phoenix police, officers shut down the area for an “extended period” to conduct an investigation, according to the Republic. An officer at the scene said it would take up to 15 hours before the area would be cleared, the newspaper reported.

Police did not reveal the identities of the victims, or their ages. The genders of the two wounded victims also have not been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read