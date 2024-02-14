3 unexploded WWII-era bombs found underwater

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. — Three bombs believed to have been hiding since World War II were found in January in Florida’s Choctawhatchee Bay.

Officials at Eglin Air Force Base said the plan was to dispose of the three bombs. Two of them weigh about 250 pounds and the other one is about 1,000 pounds. The three bombs are estimated to be about 80 years old, according to Eglin Air Force Base.

Officials hope to eliminate any impact on the general public.

Historians said that the bombs were found in an area that was used for bombing ranges, according to the Miami Herald.

“We have committed the required resources and conducted exhaustive planning efforts with our partner agencies to ensure the safe disposal of the UXOs (unexploded ordnances),” said Col. Thomas Tauer, 96th Test Wing deputy commander.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said that divers with the Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit are expected to detonate the bombs underwater on Wednesday. Another date, Thursday, was set as a backup in case the weather is bad or there are any marine mammals in the area, according to the Herald.

“This has been a team effort throughout the process from discovery to planning how to dispose of these UXOs,” Tauer said. “(The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers), the Navy, the Coast Guard, Okaloosa County Sheriff Department-Marine unit, along with multiple state and county agencies have been extraordinarily supportive, and we greatly appreciate their partnership and professional assistance.”

