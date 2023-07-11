A&W lawsuit settlement could put money in your pocket

Here’s another reason to love root beer or cream soda.

>> Read more trending news

A New York judge has approved a settlement involving A&W Concentrate Company and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., the makers of A&W root beer and cream sodas, “Today” reported.

The class action suit, Sharpe v. A&W Concentrate Co. means that Keurig Dr Pepper must reimburse those who said they were deceived by labels on A&W’s two sodas, which touted the drinks were “Made With Aged Vanilla,” the news outlet reported. The vanilla taste actually came from artificial flavoring, the court ruled.

A class action lawsuit took issue with the brand's claims their products were "Made With Aged Vanilla." https://t.co/nGIIBvyjBJ — Food & Wine (@foodandwine) July 7, 2023

The defendants were ordered to pay out $15 million in claims, Food & Wine reported. The lawsuit was originally filed on Aug. 24, 2020, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, according to “Today.”

The three plaintiffs in the lawsuit alleged that they and other consumers were misled by the “Made With Aged Vanilla” claim. They said that the drinks got their flavor from ethyl vanillin, “an artificial, synthetic ingredient.”

“A cheap and inferior substitute for real vanilla, ethyl vanillin does not come from the vanilla plant,” the lawsuit stated. “Had plaintiffs known the truth about the origin of the vanilla flavoring, they would not have purchased the product at a premium price. If the products are reformulated such that the vanilla flavor comes exclusively or predominantly from the vanilla plant or the products are no longer deceptively labeled, plaintiff would purchase the drinks again in the future.”

According to Food & Wine, the settlement would require the defendants to give “close to a full refund of the premium price” to any customer who purchased A&W Root Beer or Cream Soda during the past seven years.”

Each customer is entitled to a minimum of $5.50, but could also receive up to $25 if they can provide proof of purchase, Food & Wine reported.

The products are A&W Root Beer, including the Regular, Diet, and Zero Sugar versions; or A&W Cream Soda, including the Regular, Diet, and Zero Sugar versions. Products bought between Feb. 7, 2016, and June 2, 2023, are eligible for the settlement, “Today” reported.

Customers covered by the settlement can file their claims on RootBeerAndCreamSodaSettlement.com. The site is not live yet.

A final approval hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 18, 2023, according to “Today.”