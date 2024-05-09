Beachgoer finds approximately $1M worth of cocaine in Florida Keys

MIAMI — A beachgoer strolling along the sands of the Florida Keys on Tuesday found an unusual item -- a 65-pound package of cocaine.

According to Adam Hoffner, assistant chief patrol agent for the U.S. Border Patrol’s Miami sector, the cocaine was found in a bound package on Long Key, the Miami Herald reported. The person finding the package contacted authorities, the Border Patrol said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“What doesn’t belong here?” the tweet asked.

The Border Patrol estimated the street value of the narcotics at more than $1 million, according to WFOR-TV.

𝑾𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒅𝒐𝒆𝒔𝒏’𝒕 𝒃𝒆𝒍𝒐𝒏𝒈 𝒉𝒆𝒓𝒆? 👀Beachgoer in Florida Keys discovers suspicious package along the beach & notified authorities. U.S. Border Patrol agents & @keyssheriff recovered the package, which contained 65 lbs of cocaine valued at approx. $1 million. #florida pic.twitter.com/jSZCua6NJF — Samuel Briggs II (@USBPChiefMIP) May 8, 2024

U.S. Border Patrol agents, in collaboration with Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, successfully retrieved the package, WSVN-TV reported.

According to WFOR, the last time a package containing cocaine washed up on a Florida beach was in October 2023. That is when 67 pounds of the drug washed up along Daytona Beach.

Long Key is in the middle Florida Keys, located approximately halfway between Miami and Key West.

