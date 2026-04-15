Billy Crystal to star in Broadway solo play that depicts loss of home in LA fires

Billy Crystal will return to Broadway this fall to star in a solo show that looks back at the home that he lost in last year’s Palisades fires in the Los Angeles area.

Crystal, 78, will star in “860,” named for the address of the residence he lost in the blaze, Rolling Stone reported. The show will begin previews at the Shubert Theater in October, according to the magazine.

Crystal is a six-time Emmy Award winner, a Tony Award winner and has been nominated for three Grammy Awards and three Golden Globes. In addition to starring, the legendary standup comedian also wrote the play.

“I am thrilled to return to Broadway this fall with this challenging new show,” Crystal said in a statement. “860 was the address of the home we lost in the Palisades fires. We lived there for 46 years. I invite you to come inside 860 and I’ll tell you all the funny and touching things that happened there, not only in my career but to our family.

“It’s a joyous and heartfelt visit, about how with the love of family and friends and your inner strength, you can get through tough times. I look forward to returning to Broadway and welcoming audiences to ’860.’”

Crystal made his Broadway debut in 2004 with the original, Tony-winning production of his solo show, “700 Sundays,” Deadline reported. Taped before a live audience that aired on HBO in 2014, the show was nominated for four Emmys.

Crystal returned to Broadway in 2022 with “Mr. Saturday Night.” The musical adaptation of his 1992 film received five Tony Award nominations, according to Deadline.

Crystal’s new show will be directed by Scott Ellis and is scheduled to run for 12 weeks at an unspecified Shubert theater, The New York Times reported.

It is being produced by Crystal’s own company, Face Productions, and by his wife, Janice, according to the newspaper. Other producers include longtime collaborator Larry Magid and Broadway theater owner James L. Nederlander, the Times reported.

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