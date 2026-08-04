Bruce Springsteen shares wife, Patti Scialfa, is in cancer remission

Bruce Springsteen said his wife is now in remission for multiple myeloma.

The “Born to Run” singer shared the news during the Pan-Mass Challenge, which raises money for cancer research and treatment at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, People magazine reported.

He said in the prerecorded message that Patti Scialfa “has been living with her multiple myeloma for over eight years, but now thankfully she is in remission.”

Springsteen said Scialfa was diagnosed in 2018. She mad

Here is @springsteen beautiful speech about Patti's cancer battle and an acoustic performance of "Born to Run" fundraising for last Saturday's Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston's Pan-Mass Challenge. Glad to know Patti is doing well and is in remission. 🙏🏼 #springsteen pic.twitter.com/kA6BOujpqQ — Spring-Nuts (@SpringNuts_) August 3, 2026

e the revelation in the documentary “Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band” in 2024.

“This affects my immune system, so I just have to be careful what I choose to do and where I choose to go,” she said, according to People. “Every once in a while, I come to a show or two and I can sing a few songs onstage, and that’s been a treat. That’s the new normal for me right now, and I’m okay with that.”

Multiple myeloma is a plasma cell cancer. The cells are found in bone marrow and are part of the immune system, according to the American Cancer Society and USA Today. About 36,000 cases of multiple myeloma are diagnosed, with 10,850 deaths connected to the disease.

At the documentary premiere, Springsteen said, “Hey, you get up around our age, and those are the things you’re thinking about. Patti and I have had to deal with her illness, and you’re worried about... it is a part of your life now, questions of mortality, and it just becomes a part of your life.”

The couple recently celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary.

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