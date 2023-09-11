Can I use an expired COVID-19 test? Here’s how to check

Do you have a supply of unopened at-home COVID-19 tests you got when the federal government was sending them out last year and earlier this year?

You may notice that many of those tests have expiration dates that have passed. While the U.S. Food and Drug Administration does not recommend using expired COVID-19 tests, some test manufacturers have collected more data about the stability of the tests and have asked the FDA to authorize extended expiration dates on those tests.

What does that mean for you? It means the tests you have may still be useable.

To find out if the test you have has been given an FDA-authorized extended expiration date, follow these steps: