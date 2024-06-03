Chain in the neck: Bullet stopped by necklace likely saved man’s life, police say

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A Colorado man appeared to escape injury when a bullet fired at him was stopped by his metal chain necklace, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to a Facebook post by the Commerce City Police Department on May 29, a .22 caliber bullet was fired during an argument.

The bullet was stopped by the victim’s 10-millimeter silver chain necklace, leaving him with only a puncture wound, KDVR-TV reported.

“We’d say he really dodged a bullet -- but in reality, he LODGED a bullet,” the police department wrote on Facebook.

The victim’s identity was not released. The suspected shooter, whose identity also was not revealed, was arrested and faces a charge of attempted homicide, according to the Commerce City Police.

Police were not sure what the necklace was made of, but speculated that it probably was not silver, KDVR reported. Officials believe that silver, a soft metal, would be unlikely to withstand the impact of a bullet.

“So maybe think twice before you knock a knockoff,” police wrote on Facebook. “Just incredible.”

The accused shooter will appear in court on Monday, according to The Associated Press.

Commerce City is a suburb located north of Denver.

© 2024 Cox Media Group