Child falls from Disney Dream cruise ship, father jumps in after her

A young child fell overboard from the Disney Dream and her father jumped into the water to save her.

Both were rescued from the ocean.

The incident happened as the ship was returning to Port Everglades after a four-night cruise to the Bahamas on June 29, WSVN reported.

An emergency code went out across the ship after the girl fell from the fourth deck and the crew jumped into action moments later.

WFOR reported that the father treaded water for at least 10 minutes. Other outlets said it was 20 minutes.

A yellow rescue boat was seen plucking the father and daughter from the Atlantic Ocean.

“The ship was moving quickly, so quickly, it’s crazy how quickly the people became tiny dots in the sea, and then you lost sight of them. The captain slowed the ship and turned it around, and then they deployed a tender ship with people on it to go get them, and we saw them rescue the dad and daughter,” Laura Amador, a passenger on the ship, told WFOR.

“The Crew aboard the Disney Dream swiftly rescued two guests from the water. We commend our Crew Members for their exceptional skills and prompt actions, which ensured the safe return of both guests to the ship within minutes. We are committed to the safety and well-being of our guests, and this incident highlights the effectiveness of our safety protocols,” Disney Cruise Line officials told WFTV in a statement.

How the girl initially fell is being investigated, WSVN reported.

The ship has plexiglass blocking the railings on the decks. It also has an overboard detection system to alert the crew in real time if someone falls from a ship, USA Today reported.

Disney Dream Deck 4 railing FILE PHOTO: The railing on Deck 4 of the Disney Dream from 2016. (Natalie Dreier)

Deck four has a walking and jogging track that circles most of the ship, according to Disney Cruise Lines’ online ship plans.

There are rules that govern railings on cruise ships. The Times reported that the safety barriers are regulated by the U.S. Coast Guard Cruise Vessel Security and Safety Act of 2010, and must be 42 inches tall. Railings also must have either plexiglass or a steel panel to prevent someone from sliding under.

The Disney Dream carries up to 4,000 passengers in its 1,250 cabins, according to shipbuilder Meyer Werft and Disney Cruise Line. It has an additional 1,458 crew members on board.

It has 14 decks and had its maiden voyage on Jan. 26, 2011.

© 2025 Cox Media Group