Detroit Lions cut CB Terrion Arnold after bond set at $1M in kidnapping, robbery case

TAMPA, Fla. — The Detroit Lions released cornerback Terrion Arnold on Monday, hours after a Florida judge set his bond at $1 million for his role in a Tampa kidnapping and robbery case.

Arnold, 23, is facing four counts of kidnapping and four counts of armed robbery, police said. He surrendered to Tampa police on June 24.

The Lions announced Arnold’s release in a terse social media post on Monday.

Lions announced today that they have released CB Terrion Arnold. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) June 29, 2026

The Tampa Police Department said that Arnold was “the primary conspirator” in the Feb. 4 incident. Six other people were arrested earlier this year, WFLA reported.

Arnold’s bond was set by Hillsborough County Judge Christopher Sabella, who added three conditions, ESPN reported.

He is not allowed contact with the six co-defendants or the witnesses in the case.

He must surrender his passport within 48 hours.

He was ordered confined to his residence in Tallahassee, Florida, except when he would be playing, training and traveling with the Lions or making court-related appearances or legal appointments.

Arnold’s defense attorneys successfully argued against GPS monitoring, WTVT reported. They told the court that a tracker would be unsafe on the football field.

Prosecutors asked Sabella to keep Arnold in jail until his trial, The Detroit Free Press reported. However, the judge denied the request, stating that “the burden is higher than the probable cause” on the case.

Police said that Arnold, the Lions’ first-round pick (and 24th overall) in the 2024 NFL draft, was part of an effort to lure three people to a Tampa apartment in retaliation for a suspected theft at an Airbnb the NFL player had rented in nearby Largo, The Athletic reported.

The alleged incident injured three teens, who were held at gunpoint and pistol-whipped before their personal property was stolen, WTVT reported.

If convicted, Arnold could face a maximum penalty of life in prison, according to WFLA.

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