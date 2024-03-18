Trending

Dollar General to remove self checkouts from some stores

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
As more stores add self-checkout options, Dollar General is among the companies removing them.

The discount retailer announced that it is pulling the self-checkout registers from 300 stores. The locations have the highest levels of shoplifting, CNN reported.

Some or all self-checkouts at about 9,000 other stores are being changed to regular checkouts manned by cashiers, while 4,500 stores will have self-checkouts but the option will be limited to purchases of 5 or fewer items.

Fox Business said that Dollar General has self-checkouts in more than 14,000 locations.

Target announced last week that it will be adjusting its self-checkouts. The stores will limit purchases to 10 items or fewer and will be adding traditional lanes with cashiers.

Dollar General, which is based in Goodlettsville, Tennessee, operates more than 20,000 stores in the U.S. and has about 185,000 employees.

