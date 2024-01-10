Election 2024: Chris Christie suspends campaign for president

WINDHAM, N.H. — Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie announced Wednesday that he is suspending his campaign.

“My goal has never been to be just a voice against the hate and division and the selfishness of what our party has become under Donald Trump,” Christie said at a town hall in Windham, New Hampshire.

“I’ve always said that if there came a point in time in this race where I couldn’t see a path to accomplishing that goal, that I would get out.

“And it’s clear to me tonight that there isn’t a path for me to win the nomination, which is why I’m suspending my campaign tonight for president of the United States.”

Christie, 61, had been under pressure to exit the Republican presidential race. Critics of former President Donald Trump are working to unify behind a viable alternative, The Associated Press reported.

Christie’s announcement comes less than a week before the Iowa caucuses, which is scheduled for Jan. 15; and the New Hampshire primary, scheduled for Jan. 23.

Christie has been a vocal critic of Trump as candidates jockeyed for position in the GOP race. Trump remains the frontrunner; Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley remain the only contenders close to Trump in recent polling. Haley has apparently narrowed the gap between herself and the former president in New Hampshire, with some polls showing a single-digit deficit between her and Trump. Trump was at 39% in polling while Haley pulled in 32%, The Washington Post reported. Christie had managed only 12%, according to the poll.

DeSantis and Haley were scheduled to debate on Wednesday night. This fifth debate among Republicans is the only one that Christie has not qualified for, according to the AP.

It was unclear whether Christie would endorse another candidate, CNN reported.

Despite ending his presidential campaign, Christie’s name will remain on the ballot in for the New Hampshire primary, CNN reported.

