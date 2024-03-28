FAA warns that solar eclipse could cause travel delays; list airports that could be affected

Air traffic and airports in certain parts of the country may be impacted by the solar eclipse on April 8, the Federal Aviation Administration warned Wednesday.

The eclipse will pass over Mexico, the United States and Canada, and is expected to impact air traffic and airports along the eclipse’s path starting April 7 and lasting until April 10, the FAA said in a notice about special air traffic procedures.

According to the agency, this could mean delays for air travelers.

“While most travelers are heading to their favorite vacation destinations, a significant number of travelers are heading to various states to witness ‘The Great North American Eclipse’ on Monday, April 8,” the FAA said in a press release.

“Travelers flying along the eclipse path may encounter limited parking and potential delays at airports due to the high volume of aircraft and drones attempting to witness the total solar eclipse,” the FAA said.

The last total solar eclipse that was visible in the U.S. took place in 2017.

A total solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and Earth.

The warning bumps up against spring break, the FAA said, adding that next week will be one of “the busiest of the season.”

The FAA told travelers they can check the status of their flights before heading to the airport by going on the FAA website.

Click here to see a list of airports that lie within 50 miles of either side of the path of the eclipse in the United States and may experience delays.

