Fani Willis faces misconduct hearing in Trump’s Georgia election case

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A judge will hear arguments Thursday over whether to remove Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from the prosecution of former President Donald Trump and others accused of breaking the law to keep him in power after he lost the 2020 presidential election.

>> Read more trending news

The hearing will determine whether Willis and her office can continue pursuing the case amid allegations that she and the special prosecutor tapped to handle the case had an inappropriate relationship, WSB-TV reported. In a court filing earlier this month, Willis and attorney Nathan Wade acknowledged that they had a personal relationship but denied any wrongdoing.

Defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant earlier accused Willis and Wade of having a “clandestine personal relationship” that created a conflict of interest. Merchant is representing Michael Roman, a former Trump campaign staff member accused of trying to use slates of fake electors to block the certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

Merchant is asking the judge to dismiss the indictment and bar Willis, Wade and their offices from having further involvement in the case, The Associated Press reported.

The judge overseeing the case, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, said earlier this week that Thursday’s hearing will focus on whether Willis benefited financially from hiring Wade, when their romantic relationship began and whether the relationship is ongoing, according to The Washington Post.

“It’s clear that disqualification can occur if evidence is produced demonstrating an actual conflict or the appearance of one,” the judge said.

It was not immediately clear what might happen to the case against Trump and his co-defendants if Willis is disqualified. Pointing to the political and legal challenges, CNN reported that another prosecutor might not be willing to take up the case. Court proceedings could also be delayed past when voters go to the polls to pick the next president in November.

Trump has long been the frontrunner in the race for the Republican presidential nomination.

Authorities filed charges against the former president, Roman and 17 others accused of racketeering to keep Trump in power after he lost the 2020 presidential election. Four people — bail bondsman Scott Hall and attorneys Sidney Powell, Kenneth Chesebro and Jenna Ellis — have pleaded guilty to charges.

The former president and others charged in the case have denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty.





© 2024 Cox Media Group