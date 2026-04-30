CR Investigation: What’s actually in home hair dye kits?

CHARLOTTE — Store-bought hair dyes have been a go-to for decades, but they can sometimes come with unwanted side effects. Some users report skin irritation, itching, or even a burning sensation. Now, a new Consumer Reports analysis is taking a closer look at what’s actually inside these products—and what it could mean for your health.

Consumer Reports tested 21 hair dye products, including permanent, semi-permanent, and even hair chalks, from major brands. The samples were analyzed by an independent lab for substances such as volatile organic compounds (VOCs), phthalates, and heavy metals. The results found that every product tested contained at least some contaminants, though levels varied, with some products having fewer concerning chemicals than others.

Experts say the bigger issue may be long-term exposure. Some of the chemicals found in hair dyes have been linked, over time and with repeated use, to potential health concerns, including hormone disruption and an increased risk of certain cancers. Consumer Reports’ product safety expert Ashita Kapoor says consumers often don’t have full visibility into what’s in these products, and that repeated exposure is something people should take seriously.

Hair dye chemicals can enter the body in several ways. They can be absorbed through the scalp, inhaled during application, or enter through irritated or broken skin. Kapoor also notes that labels such as “clean,” “natural,” “organic,” or “ammonia-free” don’t necessarily mean a product is free from potentially harmful substances like heavy metals or VOCs.

The Personal Care Products Council, an industry trade group, maintains that hair dyes are safe and have been extensively tested, citing decades of research and safety evaluations.

For consumers who choose to use hair dye, Consumer Reports recommends taking a few precautions. Wearing gloves and applying dye in a well-ventilated area can help limit exposure. It’s also important to do a 48-hour patch test on a small area of skin before using a product more broadly, and to avoid applying dye to irritated or broken skin. If you’ve recently used chemical hair relaxers, experts suggest waiting at least a few weeks before coloring your hair.

Consumer Reports also says that if you color your hair regularly, you may want to consider temporary or semi-permanent dyes, which could reduce exposure to some of the harsher chemicals found in permanent formulas. And don’t forget to check the expiration date—using old hair dye can increase the risk of damage to your hair or scalp.

COMPANY RESPONSES AS PUBLISHED IN CR’S INVESTIGATION:

“Bigen’s response via Bigen Customer Care was brief: “Thank you for sharing your recent testing results. Consumer safety is our top priority, and we are reviewing the information you provided. We remain committed to meeting all regulatory requirements and maintaining the safety and quality of our products through careful evaluation of our materials and suppliers. We appreciate the opportunity to review your findings.”

Desire Deluxe said, in part: “Our products are developed and assessed in accordance with applicable safety frameworks, and we maintain safety substantiation records supported by toxicological evaluation, supplier documentation, and third-party testing relevant to their intended use.”

In response to the heavy metals detected, they said: “We routinely conduct third-party testing for lead in accordance with U.S. consumer product safety requirements. While we do not perform full multi-element heavy metals screening on every finished product batch as part of routine release testing, we rely on supplier specifications, material controls, and established compliance testing to manage heavy metal risks.”

For VOCs, Desire Deluxe said: “Methylene chloride is not intentionally used as an ingredient or process solvent in the formulation or manufacturing of this product. We do not routinely perform full VOC screening on every finished product batch; however, in response to your findings, we have initiated independent confirmatory testing using GC-MS methods aligned with the EPA 8260 family, across multiple units and production lots.”

Schwarzkopf said: “Schwarzkopf remains firmly committed to the highest safety standards for our consumers. All raw materials and finished products are subjected to vigorous assessments and tests to ensure a high level of safety.”

Arctic Fox stated, in part: “While we do not routinely perform heavy metal testing on every finished batch unless warranted by a risk-based safety assessment, product safety is supported through raw material qualification, supplier documentation, and manufacturing controls consistent with cosmetic GMP guidelines.

The substances referenced, including dichloromethane (methylene chloride), 2-Butanone (MEK), Chlorobenzene, chlorotoluenes, and related compounds, are not intentionally added ingredients and are not used in our formulation or manufacturing process. We do not routinely conduct finished product screening for trace VOCs unless warranted by a risk-based safety assessment. Trace detections reported from highly sensitive analytical methods do not establish intentional use and, on their own, do not indicate a safety risk.

Phthalates are not intentionally added to this product. Our approach to compliance is supported through supplier documentation, ingredient review, and safety assessment processes consistent with applicable cosmetic regulations and retailer requirements."

A short statement from Madison Reed said: “Madison Reed takes all questions about our products seriously and stands by the safety of our products, as well as our ongoing commitment to meeting applicable regulatory standards.”

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