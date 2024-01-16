‘Footloose’ actress Lynne Marta dead at 78

Actress Lynne Marta, whose movie credits include “Footloose” and “Joe Kidd,” died on Jan. 11. She was 78.

Marta died Thursday in her Los Angeles home after a battle with cancer, her friend, Chris Saint-Hilaire, told The Hollywood Reporter.

According to IMDb.com, Marta was born on Oct. 31, 1948, in Somerville, New Jersey.

Lynne Marta, Actress in 'Joe Kidd,' 'Footloose' and 'Love, American Style,' Dies at 78

In addition to her movie appearances, Marta was a regular on the television comedy series “Love, American Style,” appearing in 18 episodes during the show’s first season in 1969-1970, according to IMDb.com.

Marta was involved in “an open relationship” with David Soul while the “Starsky & Hutch” actor was married to actress Karen Carlson, People reported in a 1983 story. Marta appeared with Soul in the “David Soul and Friends” television special in 1977, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She appeared in four episodes of “Starsky & Hutch” and also had roles on television series such as “The Mod Squad,” “The Rookies,” “Charlie’s Angels,” “Vega$,” “The F.B.I.,” “Dan August,” “Cannon,” “The Streets of San Francisco,” “Barnaby Jones,” “The Manhunter” and “Caribe,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Marta began her career on “The Lloyd Thaxton Show,” a syndicated teen dance program, the entertainment news website reported. She appeared on one episode of “Gidget” in 1966 and had an uncredited role that same year in an episode of “The Monkees,” according to IMDb.com.

In “Footloose,” Marta played the role of Lulu Warnicker.

The versatile actress also appeared on the soap operas “The Young and the Restless,” “Days of Our Lives” and “Passions,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

