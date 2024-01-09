‘Go Bloo’: Froot Loops creates Michigan cereal box to celebrate national championship

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Typically champions go on a Wheaties box but this time Froot Loops are celebrating the top team in college football.

The Battle Creek, Michigan-based Kellogg’s rolled out a “Go Bloo” box with Toucan Sam promoting the “Championship loops” in yellow and blue. to honor the University of Michigan’s win in the College Football Playoff National Championship game, WXYZ reported.

“Savor the sweet taste of victOOOry with this exclusive collaboration between Froot Loops and the University of Michigan. Designed to commemorate the team’s outstanding achievement, this limited edition box sleeve* is a must-have for every devoted Wolverine fan,” Kellogg’s wrote.

The Wolverines’ winged helmet also appears.

Kellogg’s is making only 1,000 boxes and will be $18.17 to mark the year that the University of Michigan was founded.

The company said there would not be cereal in the box, the nearly $20 is for just the box sleeve.

Michigan beat Washington 34-13 on Monday night to win the national championship.

It was the Wolverines’ first national title since 1997 when it went 12-0. This year the Wolverines went 15-0, and is only one of four teams in NCAA history to accomplish it, the Detroit Free Press reported.

