Homeowner tied up by man he rented room to on Airbnb

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for a man who is accused of tying up a homeowner of a room he rented on Airbnb in Gwinnett County, Georgia, last week.

Gwinnett County Police Department said on Sept. 26 around 11 p.m., Khalil Hamilton, 26, used a home-sharing website to rent a basement at a house in Buford, Georgia. The website was identified by WSB-TV as an Airbnb.

Police said Hamilton reportedly texted the homeowner saying he needed help with a bathroom repair.

The homeowner went down to assist in the repair when Hamilton allegedly pulled out a handgun and tied him up, WSB reported. He then took the homeowner’s wallet and watch.

Hamilton then fled the house, police said.

Hamilton is not in custody and police are searching for him. He is believed to have ties in Texas and Philadelphia. He is believed to be in a Honda vehicle with a Texas tag SSF5628.

According to WSB, investigators were able to identify Hamilton because he gave a copy of his driver’s license to Airbnb,

Hamilton currently has multiple warrants for his arrest including for armed robbery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, police say.

According to a police report obtained by WSB, the homeowner’s child and mother were home at the robbery. They were left alone.