Ike Turner Jr. dies day after his birthday

The son of Ike Turner has died a day after he celebrated his 67th birthday.

Jacqueline Bullock told TMZ that her uncle, Ike Turner Jr. had suffered from several health issues, including heart problems and had a stroke last month.

She said he died of kidney failure at a Los Angeles hospital.

Bullock released a statement to Page Six, which read, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of my cousin, Ike Turner, Jr. ‘Junior’ was more than a cousin to me, but rather a brother, as we grew up in the same famed household together.”

His half-brother’s wife, Afida Turner, wrote on Instagram, “Rest in peace Ike Jr.,” adding, he “was (an) amazing brother in law.”

Ike Turner Jr. was born in 1958 to Ike Turner and Lorraine Taylor. He was adopted, along with his brother Michael Turner, by Tina Turner, USA Today reported.

After growing up with his famous parents, he worked with Tina Turner as her sound engineer for a brief time after his parents split.

But he told The Mail on Sunday publication in 2018 his father did not want him working with Tina Turner.

“When my mother and father separated, he did not want me working with her – and he beat me in the head with a nickel-plated .45 pistol,” Ike Turner Jr. said.

He also worked with his father on what would become his father’s final studio album, “Risin’ With The Blues,” USA Today reported. The pair won a Grammy for the best traditional blues album in 2007.

Tina Turner died at the age of 83 in 2023.

© 2025 Cox Media Group