J.J. Watt, T.J. Watt to become first brothers featured on Wheaties box

J.J. Watt and his brother, T.J. Watt, have made NFL history with their defensive prowess. Now, they will make their marks away from the playing field.

The siblings will become the first brothers to be featured on the front of a box of Wheaties cereal, General Mills announced in a news release on Tuesday.

It is also the first time two athletes will be featured on the front panel of the iconic “Breakfast of Champions.”

The Watts’ other brother, Derek Watt, will be featured on the back of the cereal box, Sports Illustrated reported.

J.J. Watt, 34, who retired last season after a 12-year-career, was The Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year three times, in 2012, 2014 and 2015, USA Today reported. T.J. Watt, 28, a linebacker with the Pittsburgh Steelers, won the same award in 2021.

“Built around a uniting love for football, the Watt family is grounded in perseverance, togetherness and a commitment to doing the right thing when it matters most, while serving communities in their lives outside of football,” Kathy Dixon, Wheaties senior brand experience manager, said in a statement. “That’s what being a Wheaties Champion is all about, and one of the many reasons we’re so proud to feature J.J. and T.J. on the cover of this limited-edition box.”

The limited-edition box featuring the two Wisconsin-born stars will be available later this month, WISN-TV reported.

“It is a childhood dream come true to be on the next Wheaties box,” the brothers said in a joint statement. “To be included among the incredible roster of athletes who have been featured over the years is a true honor. We hope this box is a reminder for athletes and people everywhere to persevere -- on the field and in life – and always champion what you’re passionate about.”

J.J. Watt had some fun at his brother’s expense on Twitter with a video, questioning in a joking manner about Wheaties’ decision to include both brothers on the box front, Sports Illustrated reported.

“C’mon. T.J is on the box. Three Defensive Player of the Year awards. (T.J.) has got one, and we share the box?! “ J.J. Watt joked on Twitter. “It’s still awesome, but I am going to have a conversation with someone over at Wheaties about this.”