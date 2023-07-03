July 4, 2023: Which restaurants have freebies, deals on Independence Day?

If it’s too hot to barbecue on July Fourth, don’t worry — plenty of restaurants are open and ready to welcome you in for a meal.

>> Read more trending news

Deals on burgers, drinks, pizza and doughnuts can be had on the Fourth, and many of the bargains are available before and after the holiday.

Here’s a list of some of the best deals out there to help you celebrate the Fourth:

(Note: Not every restaurant in a chain may be honoring the deals, so be sure to check with local restaurants to confirm which deals are available before you go. Offers are both dine-in only and app/rewards program only and cannot be used with any other discount or coupons. Prices may vary with location.)

7-Eleven: You can get a free Slurpee through July 10 if you are a 7Rewards or Speedy Rewards member.

Auntie Anne’s: You can get 25% off your order when you buy any pretzel item plus either a Dragonfruit Mango Frost, Dragonfruit Mango Frozen Lemonade or a Dragonfruit Mango Lemonade Mixer.

Burger King: You can get a $1 Frozen Fanta Kickin’ Mango at participating Burger King locations.

California Pizza Kitchen: Kids eat free Mondays through Thursdays until July 31, 2023, at California Pizza Kitchen when you purchase any entrée. If you are ordering online, use the code CPKIDS during checkout.

Chick-fil-A: Check out Chick-fil-A’s Code Moo game and you can get free items every week until Aug. 1. This week, it’s a free medium fountain drink when you complete the game.

Cinnabon: Cinnabon is offering $2 off CinnaPacks through July 31. You must be a Cinnabon Rewards member to get the deal.

Dunkin’: Dunkin’ Rewards members can get a set of coupons that can be used on orders for the month of July. They are:

Free Medium Cold Brew (reg. $4.09) with any purchase until July 31.

$2 Dunkin’ Wrap (reg. $4.79) with any beverage purchase until July 31.

$2 Medium Iced Coffee (reg. $3.59) until July 31.

$3 Medium Hot (reg. $4.99) or Iced Signature Latte (reg. $5.29) until July 31.

El Pollo Loco: Through July 4, El Pollo Loco Rewards members can get two family meal deals. They are:

$20 Summer Family Meal offer: Eight-piece leg and thigh fire-grilled chicken pieces, three large sides, tortillas and salsas.

$30 Summer Family Meal offer: Eight piece leg and thigh fire-grilled chicken pieces, three large sides, tortillas, salsas and an additional eight-piece leg and thigh.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard: If you donate at least $1 to the Folds of Honor through July 4, you can grab a free single cone scoop or dish of frozen custard.

Hungry Howie’s: Get an order of Howie Bread for 50 cents with the purchase of a large pizza through July 4.

Krispy Kreme: Get a free donut on July 4 when you wear red, white and blue.

Lenny & Larry’s: Get 25% off your order through July 5 with promo code SPARKS25 at checkout.

Popeyes: Through July 9, get a free chicken sandwich when you order a chicken sandwich combo from the Popeyes app or website. You can only get the deal when ordering online.

Rita’s: Through July 9, members of Rita’s Rewards program can get double points on their purchases when they order a Fourth of Gelati.

Shake Shack: You can get a free shake when you use the code SHAKEITUP from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. through July 31 to order a shake at Shake Shack.

Sonic Drive-In: Every Tuesday in July, including this Tuesday, July 4, you can get a Sonic cheeseburger for half off using the Sonic app.

Subway: Use the code FREEFL in the Subway app or website, and you can buy one sub and get one free for a limited time.

TGI Fridays: On the Fourth of July, get 25% off platters, party trays, and family meal bundles at TGI Fridays.

Tim Horton: Buy a drink from the Tim Horton’s app or website on July 4 and you can get a free donut with your purchase.

White Castle: Buy one and get a free small soft drink through July 4.