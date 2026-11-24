LANDOVER, Md. — It was lights out between the Washington Commanders and Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, but not the way either team expected. Northwest Stadium went dark for approximately four minutes during the third quarter due to an oversight by Northwest Stadium’s lighting vendor.

Washington was trailing 10-7 and in the red zone facing third-and-14 during the nationally televised “Monday Night Football” game when the stadium went dark at 10 p.m. ET, forcing the referees to halt the game, The Associated Press reported. Washington’s players had broken the huddle and were approaching the line of scrimmage when the lights went out.

“Somebody leaned against the wall,” ESPN announcer Joe Buck joked.

Commanders were in the red zone, trailing 10-7, when the stadium went dark and the game was halted. Washington was approaching the line of scrimmage to run a play on third-and-14 when the lights went out.

The only lights in the stadium that were on were the Jumbotron and the screens around the stadium with advertising, according to Deadline. Some fans, trying to be helpful, turned on the flashlights in their phones, but that was way too little to brighten the field.

The lights in the stadium went out at the beginning of the third quarter of Bengals-Commanders. https://t.co/f3yeTJONCt — ESPN (@espn) November 24, 2026

Buck eventually provided an explanation, NBC Sports reported.

“If you want to know the reason why the lights went out earlier, the official word is the lighting vendor never disabled the regularly scheduled maintenance for 10 p.m.,” Buck said. “It’s a weekday thing, and they forgot it was a Monday night game.”

During a Week 6 Monday night game between the Bears and Commanders in the same venue in October 2025, the lights remained on, even at 10 p.m., NBC Sports reported.

When play resumed Monday, the Commanders were unable to convert on third down when Jayden Daniels threw an incomplete pass. Drew Stevens kicked a 36-yard field goal to tie the game with 11:47 left in the third quarter. It was the first of Stevens’ five field goals in the second half.

His final one, a 26-yarder as time expired, gave the Commanders (4-5-1) a 22-20 victory. Cincinnati fell to 7-3.

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