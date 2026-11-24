BELMONT, N.C. — A 69-year-old man died Tuesday morning after crashing his vehicle near CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Belmont, police said.

Police identified the driver as Ronald Tadlock, whom investigators believe may have suffered a medical emergency while trying to reach the hospital.

Belmont police officers responded at approximately 6:30 a.m. to a report of a vehicle leaving the roadway on CaroMont Parkway. According to preliminary findings and witness statements, Tadlock was traveling toward the hospital when his vehicle crossed opposing traffic lanes, descended an embankment and came to rest in a wooded area.

Responding officers found Tadlock unconscious and not breathing and immediately began CPR. Personnel from the Belmont Fire Department and Gaston County EMS arrived at the scene and attempted life-saving first aid, police said. Tadlock was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Belmont police said family members have been notified of his death.

No other vehicles were involved in the wreck.

The Belmont Police Department’s Traffic Unit and Crime Scene Unit both responded to investigate the fatal crash.

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