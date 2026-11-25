NEW YORK — Stormy weather will not prevent the 100th edition of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade from happening, but high winds may have restricted the flying of the giant balloons that are an integral part of the festivities.

This year’s parade features 100 inflatables as Macy’s celebrates the event’s centennial, WABC reported.

Update 4:20 p.m. ET, Nov. 25: Instead of canceling the balloons’ flights, the parade was delayed until Saturday, NBC News reported on Wednesday.

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Original report: Parade rules prohibit giant balloons from flying if sustained winds exceed 23 mph or if gusts surpass 34 mph. The New York City Police Department will make the final determination based on conditions along the parade’s route, according to WABC.

The rules were implemented after a 1997 incident that involved a Cat in the Hat balloon, WABC reported. The giant balloon struck a lamppost and critically injured a spectator, according to the television station.

In 2005, an M&M’s balloon became tangled with a street light, and in 2019, parade balloons were flown low to the ground due to weather concerns, WABC reported.

Forecasters are predicting the possibility of 40 mph winds during the parade in Manhattan, WPIX reported.

Will Coss, executive producer of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, said that parade organizers are prepared if conditions deteriorate.

“The wind may be a little bit of a factor, but we’re confident that we can manage through it,” he told WABC.

According to USA Today, the last time the Macy’s parade was held without balloons was in 1971 because of a severe storm.

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