Mega Millions: Here are Tuesday’s numbers for $1.1B jackpot

The dog days of summer have arrived, and there is still no winner in a Mega Millions jackpot that has surpassed $1 billion. Is Tuesday the night for a lucky ticketholder?

The numbers drawn for the $1.1 billion grand prize were 8-24-30-45-61 and the Megaball was 12. The multiplier was 4X.

No one has matched all five white balls and the Megaball since April 18, according to lottery officials. Tuesday’s jackpot was the fourth-largest in Mega Millions history, according to the promotion’s website.

If someone matches all of the numbers Tuesday, they will have the option to take the cash with one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments. A winner could also choose a lump-sum amount, which currently stands at $550.2 million before taxes.

Mega Millions is the only lottery game that has had four jackpots topping $1 billion, according to the promotion’s website -- one each in 2018, 2021, 2022 and 2023. Tuesday’s drawing marked the fifth time the jackpot had gone beyond the $1 billion threshold.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 each in most jurisdictions, but players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot prizes.

Drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. EDT on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Here are the top 10 Mega Millions jackpots