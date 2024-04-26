Mike Pinder, Moody Blues band founding member, dies at age 82

Mike Pinder, a singer, songwriter and keyboard player who was a founding member of the rock band the Moody Blues, died Wednesday at his home near Sacramento, according to The Washington Post.

He was 82.

The news of Pinder’s death was confirmed in a statement from his family posted on Facebook by his Moody Blues bandmate, John Lodge.

“Michael’s family would like to share with his trusted friends and caring fans that he passed peacefully,” reads the statement. “His final days were filled with music, encircled by the love of his family. Michael lived his life with a childlike wonder, walking a deeply introspective path which fused the mind and the heart.”

“He created his music and the message he shared with the world from this spiritually grounded place,” the statement continued. “His authentic essence lifted up everyone who came into contact with him. His lyrics, philosophy, and vision of humanity and our place in the cosmos will touch generations to come.”

Pinder was the last surviving member of the original lineup of the Moody Blues, according to the Post.

Pinder helped start the group in Birmingham, England, in 1964. The band’s most famous single was “Nights in White Satin.” The group sold more than 50 million records.

Michael Thomas Pinder was born in Erdington, a suburb of Birmingham, England, on Dec. 27, 1941. His father drove an intercity bus, and his mother was a barmaid at a local pub.

He was married to Donna Roth, and they had a son, Daniel, before divorcing, according to ABC News. He then married Taralee Grant, with whom he had two sons, Matt Pinder and Michael Lee Pinder. All three sons became musicians. He is also survived by a sister and four grandchildren.

The Moody Blues, including Pinder, were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.

