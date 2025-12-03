Mother, stepfather charged with killing pregnant Michigan woman

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. — Two people have been charged in the murder of a Michigan woman. Her unborn baby has yet to be found.

A woman’s body was found on Nov. 25 in Manistee National Forrest. An autopsy later confirmed that it was Rebecca Park who had disappeared days before she was expected to give birth.

She had disappeared on Nov. 3, 9&10 News reported.

While Park’s body was found, the remains of her child were not, officials said, according to WWMT.

The Wexford County Sheriff said in a news release that the baby was not found during a search for Park.

Park’s mother, Cortney Bartholomew and her stepfather, Brad Bartholomew, appeared in court on Tuesday.

Officials said that they believe the couple tortured Park, trying to remove the baby, and both the expectant mother and child died, 9&10 News reported.

Prosecutor Johanna Carey said in court, “They brought Rebecca Park to their home. They forced her into a vehicle and took her into the woods where they stabbed her. They forced her to lie on the ground while they cut her baby out of her, ultimately causing her death and the death of the baby," WPBN reported.

They were both charged with murder; torture; assault of a pregnant individual or potentially causing miscarriage, still birth, removing a dead body without medical examiner permission and other charges, WWMT reported.

They appeared in court via video and were denied bond.

Cortney Bartholomew was Park’s biological mother, but she was raised by adoptive parents along with her siblings, CBS News reported.

