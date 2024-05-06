National Nurses Week: Deals and freebies for health care providers

National Nurses Week is a time to celebrate healthcare professionals.

It starts on May 6 and ends on May 12, the birthday of one of the most famous nurses Florence Nightingale. As part of National Nurses Week, there are specific days to honor nursing education or nurses in education — National Student Nurses Day is May 8 and National School Nurse Day is on the Wednesday during the week-long celebrations, according to the American Nurses Association.

Like other week-long professional recognitions, there are deals to be had for members of the nursing profession.

They are subject to availability.

>> Read more trending news

Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza: 20% off all orders with a valid ID through May 12.

Asics: 25% off once you verify you are eligible.

Blue Apron: 40% off for first four weeks once verified through ID.me.

Brooklyn Bedding: 30% discount

BurgerFi: 20% discount with a valid ID through May 12.

Buffalo Wild Wings: 20% discount with a valid ID through May 12.

Buzz E-Bikes: 20% off online purchases after verifying eligibility through ID.me.

Chipotle: 100,000 free burrito e-cards will be given away. You have to register on online through May 10 and winners will be asked to verify their eligibility on ID.me.

Clarks: First responder discount available once verified.

Costco: Free gift card once verified through ID.me for new members.

Create Armor: 25% off scrub orders with code NURSE25 through June 7. $1 per set will be noted to the American Nurses Foundation while 100% of each Iris Five Pocket Top will go to the group.

Crocs: Healthcare workers can get 15% off online once verified by ID.me.

Dagne Dover: 20% off once verified.

Dunkin’: Free medium hot or iced coffee on May 6, some exclusions and extra charges may apply.

Firehouse Subs: Week of specials through the rewards program.

Free Rein: 20% off for nurses, medical providers and first responders when you verify eligibility on ID.me.

The Good Feet Store: Free pair of Architek Comfort Slip-Ons and three pairs of OS1st Comfort socks with the purchase of a Good Feet Store 3-Step Arch Support System.

Green Chef: 70% off and free shipping on first box, 15 % off for first year after verifying through ID.me.

Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream: 10% discount for nurses through May 10.

Home Chef: Discount for health care workers, first responders and teachers.

Honeygrow: Nominate a nursing team for a $250 catered meal before May 8.

HTeaO: 50% off cups of tea from May 13 through May 26 with a valid ID.

Huffy Bicycles: 20% off online purchases after verifying eligibility through ID.me.

Insomnia Cookies: A free Classic cookie starting May 6 with a valid ID.

KIND Snacks: 15% site-wide once verified through ID.me.

Laird Superfood: 5% off once verified.

Landing: Landing is running a contest for nurses who submit a 60-second video to the contest page. One prize is three months’ rent.

Lenovo: 5% off once verified through ID.me.

L.L Bean: 10% off once verified on SheerID.

Logan’s Roadhouse: 20% off their meal and free entrée through May 10 with a valid ID.

Lululemon: 15% discount for nurses and other essential workers once validated through SheerID.

McAlister’s Deli: Free tea through May 12 with a badge or valid ID.

Moe’s Southwest Grill: $50 E-gift card when you spend $300 or more for catering using code THANKYOU24.

Nike: 10% off once verified.

NurseMates: 25% off using code NURSE25 through 11:45 p.m. May 12.

OOFOS: Discount once verified on ID.me.

Outback Steakhouse: 10% discount for healthcare workers, military, police, firefighters and other first responders with a valid ID.

Pancheros: BOGO entrée on May 8 with a valid hospital badge.

Purple Mattress: 5% off coupon available on the company’s website.

The Parking Spot: 25% off parking using work email.

Peter Piper Pizza: Free personal pizza through May 10 with a valid ID or credentials.

Postino: $25 Board and Bottle through the end of May with badge or ID.

Potbelly Sandwich Works: Free cookie or fountain drink with entrée purchase and a valid ID through May 12.

Ring Home Security: 20% off purchases once verified.

Rothy’s: 20% after verifying status.

Salata Salad Kitchen: 20% off May 6 with ID.

Samsung: 30% off once verified.

Saucony: 20% discount once verified through ID.me.

Shipley Do-Nuts: Free half dozen glazed do-nuts with purchase on May 6 for nursing members of the store’s loyalty program.

Sketchers: 10% discount online through the end of May with a valid ID.

Smoothie King: $2 off Monday and Tuesday via the app using THANKS2024. Bonus 2,000 Healthy Reward points when you buy $25 or more in gift cards via the app through May 10.

Sockwell: Free pair of socks when you buy three at full price online through May 12, excludes closeouts and 3-packs.

Sonny’s BBQ: Free Porg Big Deal sandwich through 8 p.m. EST May 7. Must verify eligibility on ID.me.

Texas de Brazil: 15% discount on dine-in lunch and dinner.

The Greene Turtle: Free email with a valid ID on May 6.

Under Armor: 20% off in stores and online, plus 10% off at UA Factory House locations.

YETI: Discount available once verified.

Yogurtland: Free delivery through May 14 on online purchases of $15 or more and when you use the code FREEDELIVERY.

Verizon: Savings of up to $25 a month on the “Welcome Unlimited” plan.

Vinyard Vines: 15% off once verified.

Zaxby’s: BOGO Boneless Wings Meal on May 7 via the app or website for Zax Rewardz members.

The list is compiled from USA Today, the “Today” show, and Parade.

© 2024 Cox Media Group