Nivea shares leukemia diagnosis

“Laundromat” singer Nivea shared with fans that she is going through a health challenge but is receiving treatment.

The 44-year-old singer said she was diagnosed with leukemia earlier this year, telling the Cadillac Chronicles that she’s going through treatment “and everything is going great so far. And I expect it to continue,” People magazine reported.

She told the magazine that the type of cancer she has is Chronic Myeloid Leukemia.

“I was diagnosed with CML in early 2026,” she said. “As incredibly surprised as I was to have the diagnosis confirmed after [two] (because the [first] one wasn’t successful), bone marrow biopsy procedures, I was profoundly thankful that it wasn’t Blast [blastoma]. Which would have meant chemotherapy as part of the treatment.”

“Also learning CML isn’t hereditary nor something ‘I did’ to cause it, was a relief yet still a bit puzzling.. Life for me has changed in various ways but treatment thus far is working. Taking it day by day with a positive mindset [and] a heart full of gratitude! I’m blessed with the ability to still do what I love—music, continue to mother my children, and learn new skills that fuel me! I am and have been very blessed in this life and won’t ever take it for granted," she said in the statement to People.

Nivea also shared that while she’s working on her music, she is taking classes in audio engineering.

“I’ve always wanted to learn how to engineer, and mixing engineering in particular,” she said, according to Billboard.

What is Chronic myeloid leukemia?

Chronic myeloid (or myelogenous) leukemia is a cancer of the bone marrow that tends to progress more slowly than other forms of leukemia. It typically affects older adults, and rarely children, but can happen at any age, the Mayo Clinic said.

It is a condition where the bone marrow makes too many white blood cells but can affect red blood cells and platelets, according to the National Cancer Institute.

Symptoms include weight loss, severe night sweats, fever, pain or a feeling of fullness below the left ribs and tiredness. But sometimes there are no symptoms.

Typically, patients can be in remission and live long lives after diagnosis.

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