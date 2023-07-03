Trending

No more newsstands: National Geographic leaving stores, will only be available digitally or by mail

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

No more newsstands FILE PHOTO: National Geographic magazines will no longer be sold on newsstands starting in 2024. (E_Y_E/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

You won’t be able to pick up the monthly issue of National Geographic at the store come next year.

>> Read more trending news

The 135-year-old publication will still be printed each month but will only be available by mail subscription or digitally, The Associated Press reported.

The company will still sell special editions at newsstands.

The change is happening as National Geographic plans to focus on its digital products, adding that newsstand sales account for only a small amount of its roughly 1.8 million monthly circulation.

National Geographic is currently owned by the Walt Disney Corp. after the entertainment company purchased 20th Century Fox in 2019 and has been impacted by the financial issues hitting most media companies, laying off several staff members, including doing away with the position of “writer.”

Craig Welch, a senior writer with National Geographic, shared that he had received the newest issue last week that featured his 16th and last article as a senior writer.

“NatGeo is laying off all of its staff writers,” Welch wrote on Twitter.

Other former staff members’ Tweets were shared by Welch.

Magazine officials said that no staff have the title “writer” but they do have people who are both writers and editors. They will also use non-staffers to write stories after the company’s reorganization in April, the AP reported.

“National Geographic will continue to publish a monthly magazine that is dedicated to exceptional multi-platform storytelling with cultural impact,” National Geographic spokesman Chris Albert told the AP. “Staffing changes will not change our ability to do this work, but rather give us more flexibility to tell different stories and meet our audiences where they are across our many platforms.”

“Any insinuation that the recent changes will negatively impact the magazine, or the quality of our storytelling, is simply incorrect,” he added.

Latest trending news:

Most Read