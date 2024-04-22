Ozzy Osbourne, Cher, Kool & the Gang headline Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s class of 2024

All aboard!

Metal rocker Ozzy Osbourne is boarding the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame train for the second time, as the Class of 2024 was announced Sunday night. He will be joined by Cher, Kool & the Gang, Mary J. Blige, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, the Dave Matthews Band and A Tribe Called Quest in the performer category, Rolling Stone reported.

They will be enshrined into the Rock and Hall of Fame at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Oct. 19 during the 39th annual ceremony, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Congratulations to the #RockHall2024 Inductee Class for achieving Music's Highest Honor! 🤘 Learn more about this year's Inductees here: https://t.co/6X9ozk4jQ1 pic.twitter.com/nIEja6t5ZT — Rock Hall (@rockhall) April 22, 2024

Their inductions were announced by fellow Rock and Roll of Famer Lionel Richie and Ryan Seacrest during Sunday’s “Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night” episode of “American Idol,” the entertainment news website reported.

Jimmy Buffett, MC5, Dionne Warwick, and Norman Whitfield will receive the Musical Excellence Award, according to Rolling Stone. Alexis Korner, John Mayall, and Big Mama Thornton will receive the Musical Influence Award, while Suzanne de Passe will be presented with the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

It is the second time Osbourne is being inducted into the Hall; he was enshrined as a member of Black Sabbath. The “Prince of Darkness” performer, along with Cher, Foreigner, Frampton and Kool & the Gang were elected in their first year on the ballot, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Rock & Roll is an ever-evolving amalgam of sounds that impacts culture and moves generations,” John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a statement. “This diverse group of inductees each broke down musical barriers and influenced countless artists that followed in their footsteps.”

Fifteen acts were nominated for the Class of 2024. Those who missed the cut this year include Mariah Carey, Eric B. & Rakim, Sade, Jane’s Addiction, Lenny Kravitz, Oasis and the late Sinéad O’Connor, according to The Hollywood Reporter.









