Police: Four women abduct 6-year-old at knifepoint; child recovered safely

Four women are accused of attacking a Florida mother before kidnapping her 6-year-old child at knifepoint on Friday, police said.

>> Read more trending news

Melbourne Police say the women, identified as Eva, Ingris, Marcia and Dilia Ical, attacked the woman and drove off with the boy, according to WTVJ/NBC6.

Law enforcement officials said that they responded to a call just before 11 a.m. at a south Melbourne residence regarding the abduction.

Police said the group drove north for more than 200 miles to Columbia County, Florida, about 50 miles west of Jacksonville, Florida, where deputies with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office were able to track them down on Interstate 10, stopping them and getting the child.

The four women have been charged with kidnapping, child abuse and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Melbourne Police said.

Police say they believe the four women may be related to the child’s father, who lives in Alabama.

© 2024 Cox Media Group