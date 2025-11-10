Recall alert: 1.02M Toyota, Lexus, Subaru vehicles recalled over backup camera issue

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced the recall of more than a million vehicles made by Toyota.
Toyota recalled some vehicles that have a Panoramic View Monitor system. A software error may cause the rearview camera to freeze or display a blank screen, the NHTSA said.
The following vehicles are part of the recall:
Lexus
- 2023-2025 ES
- 2023-2025 ES Hybrid
- 2024-2025 GX
- 2024-2025 LC
- 2024-2025 LC Hybrid
- 2023-2025 LS
- 2023-2025 LS Hybrid
- 2022-2025 LX
- 2025 LX Hybrid
- 2022-2025 NX
- 2022-2025 NX Hybrid
- 2023 NX Plug-in Hybrid
- 2023-2026 RX
- 2023-2025 RX Hybrid
- 2023-2025 RX
- 2024-2026 TX
- 2024-2026 TX Hybrid
- 2024-2026 TX Plug-in Hybrid
Subaru
- 2023-2025 Solterra
Toyota
- 2023-2025 BZ4X
- 2025-2026 Camry Hybrid
- 2023-2026 Crown
- 2025 Crown Signa
- 2024-2026 Grand Highlander Hybrid
- 2023-2025 Highlander
- 2023-2025 Highlander Hybrid
- 2024-2025 Land Cruiser
- 20233-2025 Mirai
- 2023-2025 Prius
- 2025 Prius Plug-in Hybrid
- 2023-2024 Prius Prime
- 2023-2025 Rav4
- 2023-2024 Rav4 Hybrid
- 2025 Rav4 Plug-in Hybrid
- 2023-2024 Rav4 Prime
- 2025 Sienna Hybrid
- 2023-2024 Venza Hybrid
Dealers will fix the parking assist software for free.
Owners will get two letters about the recall. The first will be mailed on Dec. 15, with the second coming when the fix is available.
For more information, contact Toyota at 800-331-4331. Toyota’s internal recall numbers are 25TB13 and 25LB06, while Subaru’s is WRE25.
