Recall alert: 4Earth Farms recalls vegetables connected to Grimmway Farms carrot recall

Several types of vegetables are being recalled in connection to a recall of carrots issued last month.

The company 4Earth Farms said it recalled organic vegetable medley, conventional vegetable medley and organic carrots because they could be contaminated with E. coli, the Food and Drug Administration said.

The new recall stems from one last month by Grimmway Farms involving carrots grown there. Grimmway told 4Earth that carrots used in the vegetable medleys and whole organic carrot products could have been contaminated with E. coli.

Grimmway Farms recalled the following items:

Albert’s Organics

Wild Harvest Organic Vegetable Medley12oz UPC 711535517733

Walmart

Marketside Organic Vegetable Medley 12oz UPC 681131179461

Marketside Vegetable Medley 32oz UPC 681131457378

Marketside Vegetable Medley 12oz UPC 681131328791

Marketside Stir Fry Medley 12oz UPC 681131457460

O.K. Produce

4Earth Farms Organic Vegetable Medley 12oz UPC 803944306999

UNFI

Wild Harvest Organic Vegetable Medley 12oz UPC 711535517733

Kennedy Produce

Grimmway Organic Whole Carrots 1lb

Sprouts Farmers Market

4Earth Farms Vegetable Medley 12oz UPC 803944307064

They were shipped to stores and distributors in New Hampshire, Florida, California, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Illinois and Colorado.

The items all had best-by dates between Sept. 7 and Nov. 2 so they have all expired, but could still be in refrigerators or freezers, the FDA said.

If you have the recalled vegetables, you are told to throw them away.

Call 4Earth Farms at 855-918-1706, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT if you have any questions.

