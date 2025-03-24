Recall alert: Ford recalls trucks; steering column shifter may fall off

Ford has recalled more than 11,700 trucks that may have their steering column shifter fall off.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the welds on the shifters may not have been done correctly, allowing them to detach.

The recall affects some 2025 Super Duty F-250, F-350 and F-450 trucks.

Dealers will take a look at the steering column serial number and if the steering column needs to be replaced, they will do the work for free.

Owners will be alerted by mail after April 24.

If you would like more information call Ford at 866-436-7332. The company’s internal recall number for this issue is 25S20.

©2025 Cox Media Group