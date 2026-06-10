Atrium Health contributes 14 acres for affordable housing in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Atrium Health has finalized a major land contribution that will help expand affordable housing in Charlotte.

The health system has transferred 14 acres off North Tryon Street to INLIVIAN, the city’s public housing authority, paving the way for new mixed‑income residential development.

The move comes after Atrium Health and INLIVIAN executed a land‑swap agreement this week. Under the deal, Atrium Health exchanged its 3‑acre property at 720 E. Morehead Street in Dilworth — which will also be developed for affordable housing — for a similarly valued 3‑acre parcel at Baxter Street Park in Midtown.

The Midtown property supports future expansion at The Pearl, Charlotte’s first innovation district.

With this agreement, Atrium Health has now contributed more than $51 million toward affordable housing and homelessness solutions in the Charlotte region over the past five years — one of the largest commitments made by any locally based organization.

“When families have a safe place to call home, we see it in their health and well‑being,” said Steve Smoot, EVP and president of the North Carolina and Georgia division at Advocate Health. “By partnering with INLIVIAN, we are helping create meaningful opportunities for families across Charlotte, while also supporting the continued growth of The Pearl.”

Wexford Science & Technology, a development partner at The Pearl, is also building a residential tower on about one acre of land, with 5% of units deed‑restricted for affordable housing.

The 14‑acre North Tryon property was deed‑restricted by Atrium Health in June 2024 to ensure it would be used for affordable housing. It sits between North Tryon and North Poplar streets and borders a 16‑acre INLIVIAN development already underway.

At least 25% of the units built on the site must be reserved for affordable housing, and half of those must be available to households earning 50% or less of the area median income.

Atrium Health also worked with INLIVIAN to ensure the Morehead Street property was rezoned to allow future affordable housing development.

“The affordable housing crisis cannot be solved by any one organization alone,” said Fulton Meachem, CEO of INLIVIAN. “This agreement opens the door for new mixed‑income communities where children can grow up in safe neighborhoods, seniors can age with dignity, and working families can live close to jobs, schools, healthcare and opportunity.”

Beyond the land contributions, Atrium Health has also:

Donated more than $15 million to the Housing Impact Fund to preserve affordable rental units

Committed over $5 million to A Home For All, a community‑led initiative focused on reducing homelessness

Together, these investments reflect a broad, long‑term strategy to support housing stability and community health across the Charlotte region.

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