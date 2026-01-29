Recall alert: Gerber issues voluntary recall of Arrowroot Biscuits baby snacks

ARLINGTON, Va. — Gerber Products Company issued a voluntary nationwide recall of one of its baby snacks on Monday because of the possibility it contained “foreign material,” federal officials said.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company, in a news release that was also posted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website, stated that some lots of its Arrowroot Biscuits may contain soft plastic and/or paper pieces due to its arrowroot flour supplier.

“We are no longer working with the flour supplier,” Gerber said in its statement.

The recall involves limited batches of 5.5-ounce packages of Gerber Arrowroot Biscuits produced between July and September 2025, the FDA said.

Gerber Products Company Announces Voluntary Recall of Limited Batches of Arrowroot Biscuits Out of an Abundance of Caution Due to Potential Presence of Foreign Material Following Supplier Recall https://t.co/mRfDrME2V2 pic.twitter.com/olsTDYav6I — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) January 28, 2026

The company listed the batch codes and “best before” dates of the recalled products:

5198565504 Oct. 16, 2026

5202565504 Oct. 20, 2026

5203565504 Oct. 21, 2026

5204565504 Oct. 22, 2026

5205565504 Oct. 23, 2026

5209565504 Oct. 27, 2026

5210565504 Oct. 28, 2026

5211565504 Oct. 29, 2026

5233565504 Nov. 20, 2026

5238565504 Nov. 25, 2026

5239565504 Nov. 26, 2026

5239565505 Nov. 26, 2026

5240565505 Nov. 27, 2026

5245565505 Dec. 2, 2026

5246565505 Dec. 3, 2026

5251565505 Dec. 8, 2026

5252565505 Dec. 9, 2026

5253565505 Dec.10, 2026

5254565505 Dec. 11, 2026

5258565505 Dec. 15, 2026

5259565505 Dec. 16, 2026

Gerber said that consumers who may have purchased the recalled items should not feed the snack to their children. They can return the product to the retailer where it was bought to receive a refund.

The company added that no illnesses or injuries have been reported.

“We are acting out of an abundance of caution following a recall from the supplier,” Gerber said. “We are working closely with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration and will cooperate fully throughout their review.”

Customers with questions about the recall or support inquiries can call Gerber at 800-443-7237 (800-4-GERBER).

