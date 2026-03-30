Recall alert: Cream cheese spread for Einstein Bros. bagels recalled over undeclared almonds

Cases of Einstein Bros. Bagels Honey Almond Cream Cheese Spread are being voluntarily recalled because of undeclared almonds that could cause an allergic reaction to consumers.

According to a news release from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued on Saturday, Schreiber Foods, Inc., of Green Bay, Wisconsin, voluntarily recalled 144 cases of the cream cheese spread.

According to the FDA, the cases were distributed to stores in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and New Mexico and Wyoming through Einstein Bros. Bagel locations. The agency said that no illnesses have been reported so far.

Schreiber Foods, Inc. Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Tree Nuts (Almonds) in Product https://t.co/Q6zSczQsEB pic.twitter.com/xcEHCXC5PI — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) March 28, 2026

The product is housed in a 6-ounce plastic cup and is branded Einstein Bros. Bagels. It has a Honey Almond lid and a Plain cup, the FDA said. The lot code located on the bottom of the cup has a “best buy” date and code of Jul 21, 2026 LO.

The agency said the voluntary recall was made after a shipment of the product with mismatched lids and cups were discovered. The lid correctly identified the product as Honey Almond, but the cup incorrectly labeled it as Plain, meaning that the product did not have almonds.

A limited packaging staging issue was corrected, and another review confirmed that the issue was contained only to the Honey Almond spread.

Customers who have bought the product are urged to return it to the point of sale for a full refund, the FDA stated in its news release. Consumers with questions can contact the company through its website at www.einsteinbros.com/contact/ .

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