Recall alert: Palmer Candy recalls snacks due to potential Salmonella contamination

Candy and other snacks sold in 17 states have been recalled over Salmonella concerns.

>> Read more trending news

Food Safety News reported that Palmer Candy has recalled several variations of “white coated confectionary items” due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The supplier of the liquid coating used in the white-coated candy contacted Palmer about the issue.

They were sold by Walmart, Hy-Vee, Target and Dollar General stores in 17 states — Alabama, California, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming, according to Food Safety News.

The following products are part of the recall:

Caramel Swirl Pretzels, 4 oz., Best By: 12/28/24

Caramel Swirl Pretzels, 6 oz., Best By: 12/19/24, 12/20/24, 1/19/25

Classic Yogurt Pretzels, 28 lb., Best By: 12/11/24 – 1/8/25

Cookies & Cream Yummy Chow 14 lb., Best By: 12/6/24 – 1/8/25

Enrobed Pretzel Rods 8 oz., Best By: 1/22/25

Favorite Day Bakery White Fudge mini Cookies 7 oz., Best By: 4/4/25, 4/5/25, 4/15/25, 4/18/25

Frosted Munchy Medley Bowl 15 oz., Best By: 1/3/25

Frosted Patriot Frosted Pretzels 28 lb., Best By: 1/2/25, 1/3/25

Frosted Pretzels 6 oz., Best By: 1/23/25

Munchy Medley 15 lb., Best By: 12/14/24, 1/3/25

Munchy Medley 4 oz., Best By: 12/27/24, 12/28/24. 1/19/25

Munchy Medley 6 oz., Best By: 12/20/24

Munchy Medley To Go 4 oz., Best By: 12/25/24, 1/19/25

Patriotic Munchy Medley Bowl 15 oz., Best By: 1/19/25

Patriotic Pretzels 14 oz., Best By: 1/25/25, 1/26/25

Patriotic Pretzels 6 oz., Best By: 1/19/25

Patriotic Red, White, & Blue Pretzel Twists 14 oz., Best By: 12/13/24 – 1/15/25

Patriotic Snack Mix 13 oz., Best By: 1/19/25, 1/22/25, 2/1/25

Patriotic White Fudge Cookies 7 oz., Best By: 4/23/25

Peanut Butter Snack Mix 13 oz., Best By: 11/13/24 – 12/15/24

Peanut Butter Snack Mix To Go 4.5 oz., Best By: 1/18/25

Snackin’ With The Crew! Mizzou Munchy Medley7 oz., Best By: 12/18/24, 12/19/24

Snackin’ With The Crew! Tiger Treats 7 oz., Best By: 12/18/24, 12/19/24

Star Snacks Chow Down 25 lb., Best By: 12/6/24, 12/7/2

Strawberry Yogurt Coated Pretzels 10 oz., Best By: 1/5/25, 1/23/25

Sweet Smiles Yogurt Covered Pretzels 3.25 oz. Best By: 12/18/24 – 1/4/25

Vanilla Yogurt Covered Pretzels 10 oz. Best By: 1/5/25, 1/22/25

Yogurt Pretzel 14 lb., Best By: 12/14/24 – 12/21/24

Zebra Fudge Cookies 7 oz., Best By: 3/13/25, 4/1/25 – 4/2/25

The candy and cookies were sold in tubs, bags, and pouches.

If you have the recalled products you’re being told to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

You can also contact Palmer Candy Company at 800-831-0828, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. , KCAU reported.

©2023 Cox Media Group