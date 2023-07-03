Robert De Niro’s grandson dies

The grandson of Robert De Niro has died.

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez’s death was announced on social media by his mother, actress Drena De Niro.

There was no cause of death released.

Drena De Niro wrote on Instagram, “My beautiful sweet angel . I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly . You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life . I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you . I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama .”

Drena De Niro, 51, is Robert De Niro’s daughter with ex Diahnne Abbott, E! News reported. She shared her son with artist Carlos Mare, who has not spoken about his son’s death. He shared a blacked-out image on Instagram.

Rodriguez followed in his mother’s and grandfather’s footsteps, becoming an actor himself. He appeared in “A Star Is Born” alongside his mother. He also appeared with his mother in “The Collection” and “Cabaret Maxime,” Entertainment Tonight reported.

Rodriguez’s death came almost three months after Robert De Niro welcomed his seventh child, Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro. In addition to Gia and Drena, the elder De Niro is father to Raphael, 46; twins Aaron and Julian, 27; Elliot, 25; and Helen, 11, according to Entertainment Tonight.

