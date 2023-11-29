Spotify Wrapped 2023: How to find your top artists, songs, albums this year

Spotify on Wednesday released its Spotify Wrapped list for 2023 showing that Taylor Swift was the top artist of 2023.

“Our 2023 Wrapped campaign is a celebration of the realest moments that defined your year on Spotify. It includes the top artists, songs, albums, and podcasts that reflect how more than 574 million fans around the world listened, and a personalized user experience with even more interactive features, 2023 Wrapped has everything you need to celebrate your year of listening,” Spotify said in a statement.

Fans of Swift streamed her music over 26.1 billion times worldwide since the start of the year, according to Variety. In the United States, she was the most streamed musician of 2023 alongside Drake, Morgan Walle, the Weeknd and Bad Bunny.

Travis Kelce’s podcast “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce,” was the top-streamed sports podcast globally, according to Variety.

The most-streamed global song of 2023 was Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers,” according to the Today Show.

“Um ok this is unreal?? I just wanted to say to anyone who listened to my music this year, anywhere in the world, thank you. Getting named Spotify’s Global Top Artist in 2023 is truly the best birthday/holiday gift you could’ve given me. We’ve seriously had THE MOST fun this year out there on tour and now this,” Swift said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter. In honor of the news Wednesday, Swift dropped “You’re Losing Me (From The Vault” on streaming.

The Spotify Wrapped list is an annual compilation of your favorite artists, songs, albums, podcasts and more all based on what you listen to while utilizing the app.

“You can also invite friends to create a Blend with all of your top songs by tapping the 2023 Wrapped Top Songs filter to combine your favorites into one shared playlist,” Spotify said.

How to view your Spofty Wrapped list for 2023, according to USA Today:

Make sure your Spotify app is up to date

It should show up on your home screen once you open your app.

You can view your list at Spotify.com/Wrapped, according to the Today Show.

The Spotify wrapped list launched Friday morning at 8 a.m. EST. According to USA Today, that is one day earlier than the launch year and even a couple of days earlier than when it was revealed on Dec. 1, 2021.

