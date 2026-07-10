Woman rescued from abandoned missile silo in Colorado

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — An 18-year-old woman had to be rescued while exploring an abandoned missile silo in Colorado.

She had been with two other teens who climbed down into the silo, KUSA reported.

They were able to get out, but she wasn’t, so South Metro Fire Rescue and its technical rescue team were called in to perform a confined-space rescue and get her back to the top.

“She climbed down a ladder in an abandoned missile silo at 3:00, 3:30 in the morning, and she wasn’t able to get out, which is why she had to be rescued,” Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Ginger Delgado told KUSA.

The woman was stuck about 50 to 60 feet below ground, KDVR reported. it took about 30 minutes to get her out.

Update: The individual has been rescued and is being transported non-emergent to a local hospital for further evaluation by paramedics from Sable Altura Fire. All SMFR units are returning to service. Thank you to @ArapahoeSO for your assistance on scene. pic.twitter.com/T9V5eZvwfH — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 8, 2026

The woman was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

Delgado also had a message to share about the situation, saying it is “extremely dangerous.”

“We just want to let parents and kids know, first of all, please stay off of private property. That’s dangerous enough as it is. Secondly, do not enter these abandoned missile silos. This is the third time that we’ve had to make a rescue in abandoned missile silos [in recent years]," she told KUSA.

“They are dangerous,” Delgado added. “There are dangerous gases inside that could harm you. You could be poisoned, not to mention injured from falling. Please, please stay out of these missile silos.”

The teens could face charges including violating curfew and trespassing, KMGH reported.

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