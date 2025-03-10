Winston-Salem 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Winston-Salem, North Carolina using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 71 °F on Sunday, while the low is 38 °F on Monday. There are expected to be 2 sunny days and rain on 3 days this week.
There are currently no weather alerts.
Monday, March 10
- High of 62 °F, low of 38 °F (37% humidity)
- Partly sunny with a 58% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:38 AM, sunset at 7:23 PM
Tuesday, March 11
- High of 68 °F, low of 42 °F (33% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:37 AM, sunset at 7:24 PM
Wednesday, March 12
- High of 70 °F, low of 46 °F (39% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:35 AM, sunset at 7:25 PM
Thursday, March 13
- High of 66 °F, low of 50 °F (52% humidity)
- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:34 AM, sunset at 7:26 PM
Friday, March 14
- High of 68 °F, low of 50 °F (58% humidity)
- Overcast with a 21% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)
- Light breeze (6 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:32 AM, sunset at 7:27 PM
- Full moon
Saturday, March 15
- High of 70 °F, low of 56 °F (60% humidity)
- Mostly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate breeze (15 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:31 AM, sunset at 7:28 PM
Sunday, March 16
- High of 71 °F, low of 54 °F (67% humidity)
- Mostly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (8 mm of rain)
- Fresh breeze (19 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:30 AM, sunset at 7:29 PM