Winston-Salem 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Winston-Salem, North Carolina using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 71 °F on Sunday, while the low is 38 °F on Monday. There are expected to be 2 sunny days and rain on 3 days this week.

There are currently no weather alerts.

Monday, March 10

- High of 62 °F, low of 38 °F (37% humidity)

- Partly sunny with a 58% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:38 AM, sunset at 7:23 PM

Tuesday, March 11

- High of 68 °F, low of 42 °F (33% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:37 AM, sunset at 7:24 PM

Wednesday, March 12

- High of 70 °F, low of 46 °F (39% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:35 AM, sunset at 7:25 PM

Thursday, March 13

- High of 66 °F, low of 50 °F (52% humidity)

- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:34 AM, sunset at 7:26 PM

Friday, March 14

- High of 68 °F, low of 50 °F (58% humidity)

- Overcast with a 21% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)

- Light breeze (6 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:32 AM, sunset at 7:27 PM

- Full moon

Saturday, March 15

- High of 70 °F, low of 56 °F (60% humidity)

- Mostly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate breeze (15 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:31 AM, sunset at 7:28 PM

Sunday, March 16

- High of 71 °F, low of 54 °F (67% humidity)

- Mostly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (8 mm of rain)

- Fresh breeze (19 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:30 AM, sunset at 7:29 PM