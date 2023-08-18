Find family fun at NC Mountain State

FLETCHER, N.C. — Sponsored content provided by the NC Mountain State Fair

The 29th annual North Carolina Mountain State Fair is set to return to Fletcher from Sept. 8-17.

The event, which celebrates the people, agriculture, art and traditions of Western North Carolina, features dozens of rides, games, exhibits, shows, and of course delicious fair food.

Here’s what you need to know before you go:

The fair is held at the WNC Agricultural Center at 761 Boylston Hwy. Click here for directions.

Hours:

Monday through Thursday — Gates and buildings open at 3 p.m. and close at 10 p.m.; rides open at 4 p.m. and close at 11 p.m.

Friday and Saturday — Gates and buildings open at 9 a.m. and close at 10 p.m.; rides open at 10 a.m. and close at midnight.

Sunday, Sept. 10 — Gates and buildings open at 9 a.m. and close at 10 p.m.; rides open at 10 a.m. and close at 11 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 17 — Gates and buildings open at 9 a.m.; rides, buildings and all exhibits close at 9 p.m.

Tickets:

Advanced discounted tickets cost $9 for adults and $5 for seniors and children. Tickets at the gate cost $12 for adults, $7 for children (ages 6-12) and $5 for seniors (ages 65 and older). Children age 5 and younger are admitted free.

Promotions and Discount Days:

Sept. 8:

Students grades K-12 get free admission until 6 p.m.

Sept. 11:

Salute to Service — Active duty, veterans, or first responders with current ID will be admitted free.

Sept. 13:

We Can Fight Hunger Day — Bring five canned food items and get free admission.

Sept. 15:

Seniors age 65 and older get free admission until 6 p.m.

Students grades K-12 get free admission until 6 p.m.

For more information on the fair, click here.

