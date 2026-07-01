Serena Williams tweaked her knee during Wimbledon return at age 44, agent says

LONDON — Serena Williams tweaked her right knee at Wimbledon during her first singles match in nearly four years but still hopes to play doubles with sister Venus, her agent said Wednesday.

The 44-year-old Williams did not ask for medical treatment during a 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3 loss to 20-year-old Maya Joint of Australia in the first round on Tuesday.

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam singles champion who won seven of her titles at Wimbledon, did not meet with media after the match.

“Serena tweaked her right knee at the end of the first set and was therefore excused from her media obligations by the Wimbledon and WTA medical teams,” said Jill Smoller, Williams’ agent. “She left site that night unaided and is doing everything she can to be ready for her doubles match later this week.”

Serena received wild card invitations from Wimbledon organizers to play both singles and doubles with Venus.

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