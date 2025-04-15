Forecasts

FORECAST: Abundance of sunshine expected with temperatures reaching 70 degrees

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We are tracking cooler conditions in the Charlotte area over the next few days.
  • Temperatures are expected to start off in the 40s before we see an abundance of sunshine.
  • This sunshine will cause temperatures to reach up to 70 degrees on Wednesday afternoon.
  • Our next chance for rain moves in next Monday, but it appears we will be entering another bad drought in the coming weeks.

