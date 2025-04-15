FORECAST: Abundance of sunshine expected with temperatures reaching 70 degrees

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are tracking cooler conditions in the Charlotte area over the next few days.

Temperatures are expected to start off in the 40s before we see an abundance of sunshine.

This sunshine will cause temperatures to reach up to 70 degrees on Wednesday afternoon.

Our next chance for rain moves in next Monday, but it appears we will be entering another bad drought in the coming weeks.

