FORECAST: Abundance of sunshine expected with temperatures reaching 70 degrees

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are tracking cooler conditions in the Charlotte area over the next few days.
- Temperatures are expected to start off in the 40s before we see an abundance of sunshine.
- This sunshine will cause temperatures to reach up to 70 degrees on Wednesday afternoon.
- Our next chance for rain moves in next Monday, but it appears we will be entering another bad drought in the coming weeks.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group