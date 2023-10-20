FORECAST: Afternoon storms push through region

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- A round of showers and storms is pushing across the area Friday afternoon, which has prompted some severe thunderstorm warnings.
- They should get to Charlotte by about 5 p.m.
- The Storm Prediction Center has set a Level 1 out of 5 marginal risks for these storms. This means we may see one or two storms become severe with damaging winds up to 55 mph.
- Other issues are heavy rain and lightning.
- The storms should push east of the Queen City by 7 p.m.
- This weekend is looking fantastic and calm.
4:05 PM: NEW SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING for this storm over York & Ft Mill. It's capable of producing 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. It's moving SE at 35 mph. Here's the latest timing. pic.twitter.com/BG5BolTLFP— WSOCWeather (@WSOCWeather) October 20, 2023
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
©2023 Cox Media Group