FORECAST: Afternoon storms push through region

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • A round of showers and storms is pushing across the area Friday afternoon, which has prompted some severe thunderstorm warnings.
  • They should get to Charlotte by about 5 p.m.
  • The Storm Prediction Center has set a Level 1 out of 5 marginal risks for these storms. This means we may see one or two storms become severe with damaging winds up to 55 mph.
  • Other issues are heavy rain and lightning.
  • The storms should push east of the Queen City by 7 p.m.
  • This weekend is looking fantastic and calm.

Hail in north Hickory on Oct. 20, 2023


