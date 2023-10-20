FORECAST: Afternoon storms push through region

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

A round of showers and storms is pushing across the area Friday afternoon, which has prompted some severe thunderstorm warnings.

They should get to Charlotte by about 5 p.m.

The Storm Prediction Center has set a Level 1 out of 5 marginal risks for these storms. This means we may see one or two storms become severe with damaging winds up to 55 mph.

Other issues are heavy rain and lightning.

The storms should push east of the Queen City by 7 p.m.

This weekend is looking fantastic and calm.

4:05 PM: NEW SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING for this storm over York & Ft Mill. It's capable of producing 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. It's moving SE at 35 mph. Here's the latest timing. pic.twitter.com/BG5BolTLFP — WSOCWeather (@WSOCWeather) October 20, 2023

