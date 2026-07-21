FORECAST: Another hot, humid day before midweek shift

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Today should be our last really hot and humid day before some changes come in late week.

Highs again in the mid 90s with heat index values near 100.

Best storm chances are confined to the mountains today.

A weak cold front arrives tomorrow, and this increases the risk for storms.

Some could be quite strong with damaging winds and heavy rain.

Highs near 90 tomorrow but we may not get above 80 degrees by the end of the week.

Rain chances are going to linger into the weekend, but no full washouts expected.

Hopefully, we see some decent rain totals in spots with some areas seeing over 2-3”.

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