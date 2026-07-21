FORECAST: Another hot, humid day before midweek shift

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Today should be our last really hot and humid day before some changes come in late week.
- Highs again in the mid 90s with heat index values near 100.
- Best storm chances are confined to the mountains today.
- A weak cold front arrives tomorrow, and this increases the risk for storms.
- Some could be quite strong with damaging winds and heavy rain.
- Highs near 90 tomorrow but we may not get above 80 degrees by the end of the week.
- Rain chances are going to linger into the weekend, but no full washouts expected.
- Hopefully, we see some decent rain totals in spots with some areas seeing over 2-3”.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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