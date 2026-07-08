FORECAST: Another round of dangerous heat before weekend relief

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FORECAST:

The Carolinas are in for several more days of dangerous heat before a pattern change brings better rain chances and cooler temperatures this weekend.

High temperatures are expected to climb into the mid to upper 90s through Friday, with heat index values topping 100 degrees.

While thunderstorms will develop over the mountains each afternoon, many of those storms are expected to weaken before reaching the Charlotte area, leaving much of the region hot and mostly dry.

That pattern is expected to shift this weekend as rain chances increase and a cooler air mass moves south from the north.

The change should bring more widespread showers and thunderstorms while finally ending the prolonged stretch of extreme heat heading into next week.

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